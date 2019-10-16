It was an excellent meet for the Tri-City United cross country boys. The team took second at the Montgomery River Conference Oct. 15 while senior Austin Antony broke the school record by 10 seconds.
The Le Sueur-Henderson girls overcame the Titans, placing fourth while TCU finished in fifth.
Jordan earned the top spot in the conference for both boys and girls. In boys cross country, Jordan took first with 50 points, followed by TCU in second with 80, Belle Plaine in third at 84, Sibley East with 92, Norwood Young America with 109, Southwest Christian with 131, LS-H with 174 and Mayer Lutheran in last at 184 points.
On the girls side, Jordan placed first with 36 points, Belle Plaine second with 42, Mayer Lutheran third with 65, LS-H in fourth with 89, Tri-City United fifth at 143, Southwest Christian sixth at 164 and NYA in last with 178 points.
The 2019 fall season has been a smashing success for TCU senior runner Antony. Following two consecutive first-place finishes, Antony ran the team’s latest meet in 16:27.61, taking second and breaking the school record. TCU’s previous record-holder was Hugo Ruiz, who ran 16:37 in 2018.
“We ran really well,” TCU Coach Brian Fogal said. “We got some fast times. Both boys teams and girls teams ran really well, but so did everyone. Austin Antony was our top boy — second place … He ran a great race. So did Hunter Rutt — all-conference. Hugo Ruiz and Dante Jubarian both ran really well, too.”
Antony wasn’t the only record-breaker. Senior Hunter Rutt broke his previous record time and placed eighth out of 55 boys in 17:19.13. Rutt cut nearly 20 seconds off his 2018 record time of 17:38.
TCU had more solid performances all around, with each of the top five finishing under the 19-minute mark. Ruiz placed 19th in 18:09.03. He was followed by Dante Jubarian in 23rd at 18:14.33 and Conner Antony in 28th at 18:50.71.
The boys’ results will likely earn the team a strong standing at the section.
“Section-wise the boys should be up there in the top five,” said Fogal. “I think both Austin and Hunter have good shots at possibly making state and I think our team, if we springboard off of this getting into sections, we have a small chance to possibly get second place and beat Loyola, but we’ll see.”
The TCU girls obtained a solid fifth-place finish by sticking together. By keeping in the middle of the pack, the team was able to keep their team average ahead of competitors like Southwest Christian and Norwood Young America.
“On the girls side we ran a nice little pack of four girls right in the middle of the times in order to finish,” said Fogal. “I was very happy overall.”
Leading the girls team was seventh-grader Yasmin Ruiz, who placed 26th in 22:33.30. Senior Ariana Krautkramer crossed the finish line a second later in 22:34.98, placing 27th. Freshman Maddy Ruger and Sophomore Trinity Turek placed 28th and 29th with times of 22:35.57 and 22:42.57 respectively. Freshman Makayla Erickson was the last of the top five, finishing in 33rd at 23:48.57.
Tri-City United competes in the section 2A tournament Oct. 24 at Blue Earth Area High School.