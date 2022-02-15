After a back-and-forth 39-33 victory by Tri-City United in the regular season, the Titans and Saints are slated to face off Thursday night in the Section 2AA quarterfinals. The winner advances to Saturday's Section 2AA semifinals. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
With the release of the Section 2AA team wrestling tournament bracket, the Tri-City United Titans earned the No. 4 seed and will host the No. 5 seed St. Peter Saints in the quarterfinals. The dual is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tri-City United High School.
Both teams have flirted with a top 10 ranking throughout the season with the Titans currently sitting just outside and feature individuals who have been ranked inside the top-10 in their respective weight classes.
The Saints and Titans dueled one another Friday, Feb. 4 and in that matchup, TCU came out on top with a 39-33 victory.
Currently, Caleb Whipps of Tri-City United is currently the only ranked member of either team and is ranked No. 4 in the 152-pound weight class.
When the teams met one another earlier this season there were several tight matches beginning with a 3-1 decision victory by Carter O`Malley of the Titans over Nakiye Mercado for the Saints at 138. At 182, Caden O'Malley of TCU defeated St. Peter's Kole Guth 6-4 by scoring a critical takedown in the third round.
At 195, Leighton Robb of the Saints was able to earn a 6-3 decision against Marco Reyes to resolve all the matches that went to the bell.
Notably, there were two forfeits during the dual and when the two match-up Thursday, that is unlikely to be the case.