The Tri-City United boys basketball team continued to show improvement against an old foe.
The Titans rematched Norwood Young America on Friday, Feb. 21, and though TCU couldn’t overcome NYA, the team upped its point total by 10, falling 76-47, compared to 70-37 in the previous game.
Leading the Titans on offense was Adam Henze, who boasted one of his strongest games of the season. The Titan got 13 points on NYA with a trio of 3-point baskets and established himself as the team’s scoring leader.
Mason Vosejpka continued to be an asset in the box score, completing three out of six attempts at the free throw line and collecting a total of seven points. Matthew Radenberg matched that seven-point total with a 3-point basket in the second half. Rounding out the Titans’ offense was Dominick Miland and Jonathan Hurd, who each collected six points for TCU.
The Tri-City United boys basketball team (1-23) will compete in a home game Monday, Feb. 24 against Fairmont at 7:30 p.m.