For the first two periods, the Minnesota River Bulldogs played even with the Windom Eagles.
But the young Bulldogs' inexperience showed in the third period as the Eagles scored three unanswered goals to win 5-2 on Tuesday night at Le Sueur Community Center.
The Bulldogs and Eagles tied 1-1 in their first meeting, and Minnesota River was playing better lately, so Bulldogs head coach Chris Miller expected another close game in the rematch.
"It was disappointing because we've been playing pretty well lately," Miller said of the Bulldogs who had two wins of late against Redwood Valley and Waseca. "We could have played with them. The forecheck had been good, we were cycling it well down low, and we had good goaltending.
"It was not our best effort. We had a lot of guys standing around. Windom wanted it more. They won the races to the puck and won the scrums for the puck. We're young (eight sophomores), and we need to learn to play three periods."
The Bulldogs scored on their first shot of the game to take a 1-0 lead. Senior center Mason Reinhardt scored it unassisted when he intercepted a pass in the slot in front of the Windom goalie and tickled the twine with a wrist shot at 1:44. It was Reinhardt's second goal and third point of the season.
Reinhardt, who wore the hardhat as the Bulldogs' Player of the Game, missed the first six games of the season with a broken wrist, but he stepped up against Windom.
"He always hustles and played physical tonight," Miller said. "He got us going with that first goal."
The Eagles quickly tied it 28 seconds later when they went right back down the ice and scored at 2:12 on an unassisted goal by defenseman Zach Espenson to make it 1-1.
The Bulldogs regained the lead 2-1 when Reinhardt set up senior wing Brendan O'Keefe for a one-timer in front near the right face-off circle at 11:54 of the first period. It was O'Keefe's ninth goal of the season.
Windom again answered on a goal with 25 seconds left in the first period to tie it 2-2 going into the second period. Forward Ben Purrington scored from forward Ethan Purrington.
After a scoreless second period, Windom took advantage of a 5-minute power play 1:10 into the third period to take a 3-2 lead. Forward Wyatt Hagen scored, assisted by forward Brady Espenson.
The Eagles upped their lead to 4-2 with a goal 2 minutes later at 3:06. Forward Brady Espenson scored from forward Andrei River and forward Sonny Heil.
The Bulldogs pulled their goalie for a sixth attacker in the last minute, and Windom finished off the scoring with an empty-net goal at 16:18 by Haugen, assisted by Brady Espenson.
The Eagles out shot the Bulldogs 36-19. Minnesota River goalie Sam Gibson made 31 saves, while Windom goalie Grant Bronen had 17 stops.
Normally the Bulldogs are not out shot by such a wide margin.
With the Big South Conference win, Windom improved to 11-13-1 overall and 8-7-1 in the conference, while Minnesota River dropped to 5-18-1, 3-13-1.
The Bulldogs have one game remaining in the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against New Prague.
The Section 2A playoffs begin Tuesday. Seeding will be done Sunday.
Miller expects the Bulldogs to open the 10-team playoffs on the road as the No. 9 seed at No. 8 Fairmont, which swept Minnesota River during the regular season 8-6 and 3-2.
Miller also predicts that No. 16 state-ranked New Ulm and Mankato East will be the No. 1 and 2 seeds that have byes in the first round.
The Bulldogs played East tough during the regular season, losing 3-0, so Miller thinks Minnesota River has a good shot at advancing past the first round.