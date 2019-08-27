Tri-City United Boys/Girls Cross Country
COACHES
Head coach: Brian Fogal, 13th year
Assistant coaches: Chad Polson, ninth year
Craig Nordling, second year
KEY PLAYERS
Boys:
Hugo Ruiz - Senior: three time state participant in both track and cross country
Austin Antony - Senior: missed going to state by one place last year.
Hunter Rutt - Senior- missed all conference by one place last year.
Girls:
Ariana Krautkramer - Senior: three-year letter winner
Trinity Turek - Junior: three-year letter winner
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Dante Jubarian, Thomas Bulger, Chase Goeke were all section participants last year. Boys team should be very deep this year.
Maddie Ruger, Kathleen Pichotta, Gabby Daulke, Erika Kadrlik, Makayla Erickson all return this year as varsity participants.
MOVED ON
Boys:
Jackson Nesmoe, captain and excellent leader, three-time state participant in track and field
Josh Pichotta, four-year letter winner
Girls:
Jaylee Hanvelt, former cross country and track state participant.
Caitlin Gare, four-year letter winner
2019 SEASON OUTLOOK
Boys 2018 record: 85-30; finished third out of eight in conference and fifth out of 22 in section.
"Boys should be very good again this year," Fogal said. "Belle Plaine, Jordan, and Tri-City United should battle again for the conference title. Jordan won last year. Section should again be very close with TCU, Belle Plaine, and Mankato Loyola."
Girls 2018 record: 47-66; finished seventh out of eight in conference and 13th out of 22 in section.
"Conference Champ Belle Plaine should again be the favorite in both conference and section," Fogal said. "We hope to improve this year."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"Our numbers of participants are down a little this year. The kids have been working really hard and we have had great effort this first week of the season. We will learn a lot more in the coming weeks, as we have Conference Jamboree and run at Loyola before Labor Day." — Head Coach Brian Fogal