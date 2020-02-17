The Tri-CIty United girls basketball team put up a good fight against Norwood Young America on Friday, Feb. 14, but the opposing team got the upper hand, defeating the Titans 62-50.
“The girls got off to a quick start, jumping out ahead early,” said TCU Coach Eric Specht. “I felt our girls responded nicely in the second half, keeping the game within reach. Unfortunately, we had too many mental mistakes to earn a win tonight.”
The girls were behind NYA in the opening half, but on pace to overcome the opposition’s lead. Jess Dull was the team’s scoring and rebound leader with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Grace Factor chipped in with 12 points, while Sam Lang contributed 10. While the team had an all-around solid offense, it was missing one of its senior players and top point-getters Erica Jackson.
By the end of the first half, TCU was down 30-21, and NYA boosted its lead from 9 to 12 by the end of the game.
“Offensively, we did not take advantage of scoring opportunities,” said Specht. “We took 64 shots compared to NYA's 46, yet NYA finished with two more made field goals. Defensively, I think we can play better gap defense. When our initial defender got beat, we allowed them to reach the basket versus stepping in.”
TCU is 8-16 overall, 5-9 in the Minnesota River Conference, slotting the team in sixth place out of eight teams. The Titans will play their next game at home against G-F-W on Monday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and then they're on the road at NRHEG Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the final regular season game of the season.
The Section 2AA tournament begins Monday, Feb. 24.