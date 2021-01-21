After a middling season opener for the Tri-City United boys basketball team, the Titans came out full force on Monday against the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants. The Giants came off the back of a win against Sibley East but were unable to match the Titans on Monday, falling 77-58.
"Our expectations were to be better than we were on Saturday," said TCU Coach Kyle Johnson after the game. "We wanted to improve in several areas, specifically being efficient on offense, limit our turnovers, keeping guys in front on defense, and executing our game plan. We came out and we definitely took some steps in the right direction in all of these areas."
The Titans' defensive work significantly improved from their initial bout against Lester Prairie. In the week prior, TCU gave up 70 points, but this time the Titans were ready to cut off their rivals pickup opportunities.
But where TCU truly excelled was in shooting. The Titans kept their eye on the ball and came away with a 57% accuracy on both two- and three-point field goals.
One of the standout scorers of the evening was Fakourou Tandia who led the team with 25 points. Tandia not only took a lot of shots, but made sure those shots hit, completing five out of seven three-point field goal attempts and six out eight free throws.
Jonathan Hurd was another major standout for the team, going four-for-four on three-point field goals and collecting 18 points.
Reggie Vosejpka was a perfect shot going seven-for-seven on field goals and collecting 14 points. Vosejpka was also a big contributor to the Titans defense, collecting six rebounds off the bench.
"We did a better job of following and executing our game plan," said Johnson. "We did have fewer turnovers, and we were able to get the looks we wanted on offense."