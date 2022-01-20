Thursday night the Minnesota River Bulldog girls hockey team hosted the Litchfield Dragons with an opportunity to improve above .500 in Big South Conference play for the first time this season. Despite being outshot 48-9, the Bulldogs stood firm to earn their fourth shutout of the year and win 3-0.
With the win, Minnesota River stands at 9-10 (6-5 BSC) on the season with five regular season games remaining on the schedule.
Prior to puck drop, the Bulldogs also took a moment to celebrate the parents of the team members with flowers (information will be provided at the end of the story).
The game got off to a quick start as just 1:39 into the first period, Darbi Dunning spun around and launched a backhanded shot at the net. The puck found a gap in goaltender's defense and put the Bulldogs ahead. Sophia Doherty and Macy Portner were credited with assists getting the puck to Dunning in front of the net.
Litchfield responded with several ferocious volleys at the Minnesota River net, but goaltender Amilia Messer was a rock for the Bulldogs and made a series of impressive and athletic saves. One such attack saw the Dragons get off five shots on goal in during one extended possession deep in the Minnesota River zone.
After fending off the Dragon's assault in the first, the Bulldogs struck again just over four minutes into the second. Makenna Mueller brought the puck deep into the Litchfield zone as she led a 2-on-1 along with Anna Pavlo and once the goaltender and defender committed to her, Mueller made the pass over to Pavlo who put away the puck, pushing the Bulldog lead to 2-0.
At the 11:24 mark of the second, the Bulldogs once again earned a breakaway with Mueller and Pavlo, just with the roles reversed. Pavlo found Mueller with a pass and Mueller smashed the puck into the net to go ahead 3-0.
Third period action was all Dragons as they desperately tried to get back into the game, but Messer continued to push aside all shot attempts. Litchfield outshot Minnesota River 23-2 in the third period alone including a stretch with a power play, but Messer maintained the clean sheet, earning her fourth shutout of the year.
Five games remain for the Bulldogs in the regular season and they will return to the ice Tuesday, Jan. 25 with a home matchup against Marshall.
Listed below are the Minnesota River Bulldog team members and support staff and their parents that were honored on parents night.
Annika Magelee - Heather and Nick
Amelia Messer - Nadya and Mark
Lucy Kleschult - Craig & Laurie and Karla & Dave Tully
Kaylee Gogerty - Stacy and Kyle
Zetta Haugen - Brenda and Pete
Anna Pavlo - Jody and Craig
Ericka Volk - Casey Volk and Shannon & Matt
Makenna Mueller - Carrie and Cole
Angel Maas - Skyanne
Lacey Wright - Kara and Jesse
Lilly Croatt - Wendy and Brian
Grace Bishop - Cara and Matt
Macey Portner - Roxanne and Chad
Isabell Johnson - Rachel and Mike
Claire Hathaway - Brooke and Matt
Adrianna Bixby - Christi and Jim
Emma Volk Kleschult - Steph & Butch Warning and Tony Kleschult
Callie Voeltz - Kristine and Chris
Molly Voeltz - Kristine and Chris
Mia Schwarz - Megan and Craig
Shaylan Dunphy - Delaney & Brad Novotny and Jacob Moravec & Marisa Gonyer
Sophia Doherty - Laura and Darin
Brealin Weber - Amy and Lucas
Darbi Dunning - Marni and Cormac
Jewel Factor - Paula and Brad
Christina Cruz - Jennifer and Leonel
Katie Gurrola - Kristie and Chris
Payton Hartmann - Shannon and Tony
Anna Berger - Kris and Alan
Olivia Denzer - Jennifer and Mark