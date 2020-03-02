The Tri-City United wrestles should have no regrets as they leave the Xcel Energy Center after two days Friday and Saturday competing at the individual state tournament. The four Titans ― Caleb Whipps, Brody Rud, Riley O’Malley and Jose Reyes ― didn’t receive the medals they wanted, but they gave it their all and fought through all kinds of challenges, from top-seeded players to matches that went into overtime to finish where they did. Whipps earned an early victory but fell in two matches in the first day, while Rud, O’Malley and Reyes ended just shy of a medal with top-eight finishes.
“I’m ecstatic. I couldn’t be happier for the kids,” said TCU Assistant Coach Corey Block on Friday after the team had Rud, O’Malley and Reyes qualify to compete Saturday. “It’s too bad that Caleb’s not going, but for the other three to come back and win the way they did, to come from behind and two of them in sudden victory just shows the heart that they had in wanting to continue wrestling and not be done for the weekend. All three of those matches were won by pure heart in my opinion.”
On Friday, seed No. 16, Riley O’Malley (39-12) was the first Titan on the mat and the Titan with the strongest competition. The 182-pound wrestler was pitted against three-time returning champion and No. 1 seed Patrick Kennedy (34-0) of Kasson-Mantorville. Their match was a quick one with Kennedy taking down O’Malley twice in the first two minutes and pinning him in 1:37. After the match, O’Malley was no worse for wear.
“I fought the best guy I’ll probably ever face in my life,” said O’Malley. “I gave it my best and that’s all you can hope for.”
O’Malley would have another shot at advancing in the consolation bracket and did so with a comeback in a match that went into overtime. O’Malley went into his match dead-even with No. 9 seed Karter Wensmann (35-10) of Sauk Centre-Melrose. The two were tied 0-0 in the first, but Wensmann got the upper hand in the second period with two escapes and a takedown 2 seconds before the clock ran out. O’Malley earned a takedown, but going into the third he was in the uncomfortable position of trailing 4-2.
The Titan started strong in the third period, overtaking Wensmann with an escape and a takedown, but Wensmann overtook O’Malley 7-6 just 9 seconds before the clock ran down and had him down on the mat. But with one final push, O’Malley pulled a reversal with 4 seconds on the clock, tying the score and putting the match into overtime. O’Malley finished with a sudden victory by takedown, 9-7.
“It was a good feeling to win a close match like that,” said O’Malley. “He had a little bit of a different style and I wasn’t really used to it, but I kind of adapted.
In the consolation quarterfinals Saturday, O’Malley’s progress was halted by seed No. 5 Alex Nelson (37-8) of Hutchinson. O’Malley got three points on his opponent but was pinned in 3:55. The match ended O’Malley’s first state tournament with a 1-2 record.
Whipps (31-6) gave the Titans their first win. Seeded No. 7 at 138, Whipps faced off against No. 10 seed Joe Kozlowski of Lake City. Whipps started strong, getting a takedown in the first minute and collecting another three points in the first match with a near fall, boosting him 5-0 at the end of the first period. Kozlowski got on top of Whipps in the second, but the Titan pulled a reversal. Kozlowski escaped Whipps grip, but the Titan ended the second period with a takedown to lead 9-1. The Lake City wrestler had Whipps in a compromising position during the third period and got a takedown on the Titan. However, Whipps escaped from Kozlowski’s hold twice and earned a takedown in the last 10 seconds, giving the Titan a 13-3 win by major decision.
“I feel pretty good,” said Whipps, who credited his win to his coaches helping him out on the sidelines.
In the quarterfinals, Whipps had a difficult battle ahead of him in No. 2 seed Connor Simmonds (45-3) of Fairmont/Martin County West. Whipps couldn’t get points on Simmonds, but he resisted being pinned even as Simmonds locked Whipps in three near falls. Whipps lasted all three rounds but fell 14-0.
Whipps would finish the tournament with a 1-2 record on Friday after his first match in the consolation bracket. He was eliminated by No. 15 seed Brady Kasprick (36-7) of Thief River Falls in a 2:00 pin.
Rud (23-12) added another win to the Titans’ state record in the opening match. The No. 9 seed took on No. 8 seed Brian Ramos (32-6) of Perham at 170 and won in an 11-2 major decision. The two wrestlers stood even for much of the first round until Rud took down Ramos with 18 seconds left. Rud went into the second round up 2-0 and moved from an escape to a takedown to end the round 5-0. Entering the third round, Ramos attempted to get a reversal on Rud by rolling around the mat, but Rud held on to earn two takedowns and added six points to his total.
“I was just using my hips,” said Rud on how he kept Ramos from slipping free. “All year, we’ve been working on slip wrestling so we kind of have the feel for stuff like that.”
Rud faced fierce competition in the quarterfinals, bracketed against the top seed, Gavin Nelson (45-3) of Simley. Nelson got the better of Rud and earned 17 points. Rud collected a point for an escape from Nelson, but Nelson ultimately commanded the mat and won in a 17-1 technical fall.
In his first consolation match, Rud came back from near-certain defeat. Rud’s opponent, No. 16 seed Ian Wilsey of Mahtomedi (28-16), was up 5-0 in the first two periods with two takedowns and an escape. However, Rud came back from the brink with eight points in the third period through three takedowns and a 2-point near fall. At the end of the third, Rud and Wilsey were tied 8-8 and went into overtime. Rud dove at Wilsey from below, getting the first takedown and locking Wilsey in a 3-point near fall to win 13-8 in sudden victory.
“It felt good that I could get back into it,” Rud said after the match. “That kid was strong and fast so I had to do a couple of things to make him get off guard.”
With that latest victory, Rud advanced to the second day of the tournament. Rud participated in another close match against No. 5 seed Nathan Simmonds (44-12) of Fairmont-Martin County West, but this time it didn’t end in his favor. Simmonds was up 5-0 in the first two rounds, but Rud struck back with a takedown and two points by penalty in the third. Rud’s comeback was just one point short however and Rud fell 5-4 and ended his first state tournament with a 2-2 record.
No. 16 seed Reyes (33-9) was the last of the Titans to compete in the opening matches. Reyes had a tough match against No.1 seed Dawson Kellogg (29-3) of Perham. Reyes lasted through the first round against Kellogg, but was pinned in the second in 3:02.
The senior had a second chance in the consolation bracket and finished just one point ahead of seed No. 8 David Wilfert (31-9) of Orono in a match that could have ended not just his participation in the state tournament, but his high school wrestling career.
“It’s kind of weird, because I’ve felt that every match might be my last,” said Reyes. “And before every match it feels like memories are flooding in since I was in seventh-grade wrestling.”
Reyes’ goal this season was to earn a medal at state, but his opponents have not made that goal an easy one. Wilfert entered the first period with Reyes picking up and dropping the 195-pound wrestler with ease. Reyes was forced into wrapping his legs around Wilfert and getting his arms out to ensure that Wilfert couldn’t turn a drop into a pin.
Things weren’t looking good for Reyes when Wilfert led 4-2 at the end of the second round and the only points Reyes collected were through escapes. However, the senior reoriented himself in the third and locked Wilfert in a 2-point near fall in the first 30 seconds. Wilfert broke out with a reversal, but Reyes escaped brought Wilfert down to the mat in a takedown with 24 seconds left on the clock. Wilfert escaped from Reyes, but by then it was too late, and the Titan finished 9-8.
“I’m tired. I’m proud of myself and my teammates,” Reyes said after the match. “I’m sure our coaches’ hearts are just ready to explode right now. It was a pretty stressful couple of minutes but we all pulled through and we’ll be ready to wrestle tomorrow morning at 9 a.m."
With the win, Reyes earned a trip back to the Xcel Energy Center Saturday, where he faced seed No. 12 Landan DuVal (43-7) of Simley. Reyes and DuVal were locked 0-0 in the first round, but Reyes got the lead in the second with a takedown and an escape. The match was tied up 5-5 in the third after a reversal, escape and takedown by DuVal sending the match into overtime. Ultimately, Duval got the sudden victory with the takedown and Reyes ended his senior year with a 1-2 record at his first state tournament.