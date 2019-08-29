Geena Ehlers and Josie Plut have big tennis shoes to fill as they take their places as Tri-City United’s new team captains. This year marks the girls tennis team’s first time playing in Class AA, but the two say the future looks bright.
Ehlers, a senior, and Plut, a junior, are longtime veterans of the tennis court. The two have 10 years of tennis experience between them, with Ehlers playing since the eighth grade and Plut since seventh. The recently ordained captains both point to friendships as a reason they’ve kept playing for so long.
“I like playing it. I like the people. I like the coaches,” said Ehlers.
“I really love the team,” said Plut. “It’s a great group to be part of. Everyone is so nice and super supportive. Even with the other teams, we know each other and are supportive of each other. We have a lot of fun and a lot of laughs.”
So far, the team captains report that their new roles fit them well.
“It’s been really nice to help the other players learn,” said Plut. “Me and Geena make a really good team.”
Both have expressed optimism at how the team is shaping up this season.
“I think it looks really good,” said Ehlers. “People are learning really, really fast. We have lots of new people in the upper grades.”
Plut agreed.
“We’re doing real good,” she said. “We have a lot of younger players and we have more than last year.”
When it comes to playing tennis, Plut said she puts an emphasis on speed.
“When you’re playing singles you have to be fast. You have to move around the court a lot. I always make sure to keep moving. You have to be on your feet,” said Plut.
For Ehlers, playing tennis is about balancing fun and competition.
“When I go out there, I try to have fun while also being competitive,” said Ehlers.
When they aren’t playing tennis, Ehlers and Plut can both be found running track in the spring.
The two have already collected in some victories this season. Last week Saturday, Ehlers, Plut and the rest of the Titans faced off against Fairmont and Bloomington Kennedy. Ehlers lost a singles match against Fairmont, but with her partner Morgan Mueller, she defeated Bloomington Kennedy in doubles. Plut also lost a singles match against Fairmont, but like her fellow captain, fared better against Bloomington Kennedy, winning her matchup by injury default.
Tri-City United’s next girls tennis match is against Farmington at Cannon Falls High School on Friday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m.