Other than their players being young, head coach Tom Blaido didn’t know a lot about this year’s version of Rochester Century going into the Minnesota River girls hockey team’s first game Thursday.
But even with his first two lines returning from last season mostly intact, he wasn’t sure how the visiting Bulldogs would come out of the gate either.
“We thought with the first game it would be kind of sloppy. It was. We weren’t connecting on the passes we wanted to. That’s our first game jitters," Blaido said.
But the coach found out pretty quickly the Bulldogs came ready to play, as 47 seconds in, Anna Pavlo, in front of the net, took a Elle Davis assist in for a goal. Century scored at the 9:11 mark, but it was pretty much all Bulldogs after that in a 7-2 triumph.
“All in all, I am happy,” said Blaido, who at the end of the night felt the biggest areas for improvement were getting more efficient during the transition and more aggressive on defense.
“We have to start picking our head up a little more and start looking for those outlets instead of sending a puck to the area. The forecheck … I thought they did a good job of applying it, but as soon as we sent the puck to the other side, to the defense, we needed to reapply it.”
With 15 seconds left in the first frame, Pavlo scored again, this time with the help of Emma Seaver.
The Bulldogs collected three goals in the second period. The first came at the 2:43 mark when Ella Boomgaarden broke away and airmailed a shot just under the cross pipe.
The second came at 6:03 when Keely Olness took a Nicole McCabe deflection off the goalie’s mitt for the score. Emma Seaver also assisted.
Pavlo and Seaver teamed up to help Adriana Bixby score a goal at the 7:35 mark. With the Bulldogs up 5-1, Century mustered a score 52 seconds later. But putting the wraps on the victory, Boomgaarden, a defender, scored twice more in the third period.
“It took time to get into third period where things started jelling and the forechecks started working,” Blaido said. “We’ve been hollering at the defense that if the lane opens up, get off that blue line and go in there. We’ve got the puck, and now you are a forward.”
The first final-frame score came when eighth grader Makenna Mueller, who jumped from U12 last year to a spot on the first varsity rotation this season, slid the puck from the glass behind the net to Boomgaarden out front. Also assisting in what was the only score during a power play was Olness.
Blaido said he tried to transition some centers to the wing position but decided to go with Mueller, despite her youth and her need to gain speed to keep up with the first line.
“She’s really tenacious and has a good shot," Blaido said. "She picks her head up and looks for the opportunity.”
Darbi Dunning assisted Boomgaarden on the final goal, which came at 12:44.
In the net for the Bulldogs, Madison Kisor had a dozen saves. The Bulldogs put 13 shots on the opposing goal. Minnesota River had one minor penalty while Century was flagged for two.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs make the long trip to Benson to take on the MBA Storm.