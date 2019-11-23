Tri-City United Boys Basketball
COACHES
Head coach: Austin Pinke, 2nd year
Assistant Coach: Kyle Johnson, 1st year
Assistant Coach: Rennardo Lampley, 2nd year
KEY PLAYERS
Key players returning are seniors Chase Vargo (guard) and Jack Sladek (guard)
”TCU will be a young team looking for senior leadership,” said Pinke. “These are two kids who work hard and have led by example on the court. The Senior leadership and guidance are what the Titans will need to build off of a 1-26 record. Both kids lettered last year. “
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
”There are strong numbers in the junior class. Dominick Miland (power forward) and Matthew Rabenberg (guard) both had meaningful minutes on the court at the varsity level as sophomores. Both lettered last season.”
MOVED ON
The Titans lose Matthew Feddema (guard, all-conference) and Kyle Sladek (power forward, all-conference honorable mention) to graduation. Last year, Matthew Feddema averaged 13 points per game, while Kyle Sladek averaged 6 points per game.
2019-2020 SEASON OUTLOOK
”Last year’s season record was 1-26; we were last in our section and last in our conference,” said Pinke. “This year’s section favorites are the newcomers — the Waseca Bluejays.”
”The Titans are looking to improve upon a losing record from last season. The kids put in the work this off-season and are ready to get the season started. We have a ways to go to get where we want to be as a team. But I believe we have the pieces within this program that will lead to success.”