Four different players scored as the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team topped the Fairmont Cardinals 4-1 on Thursday at Martin County Fair Arena.
Linemates Anna Pavlo and Emma Seaver led the Bulldogs’ attack with a goal and two assists each. Pavlo’s team-leading season totals moved to 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points, while Seaver upped to 7-9-16.
Adrianna Bixby also had multiple points with a goal and an assist to improve to 7-6-13 on the season.
Makenna Mueller scored the final goal for the Bulldogs, assisted by Lucy Kleschult. It was Mueller fourth goal and seventh point this season.
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead at 9:15 of the first period on a goal by Bixby, assisted by Seaver and Pavlo.
Pavlo scored from Bixby and Seaver at 5:29 of the second period to up the Bulldogs lead to 2-0.
Seaver then got into the scoring action with a goal, assisted by Pavlo and Sofie Wilson, to make it 3-0 at 16:15 of the second period.
Fairmont finally scored at 4:08 of the third period to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 3-1.
Mueller capped off the scoring on a power-play goal, assisted by Kleschult at 12:37, for the 4-1 win.
The Bulldogs held a 36-15 shots on goal advantage. Bulldogs goalie Amelia Messer made 14 saves for the win.
The Bulldogs (8-6 overall, 8-4 Big South Conference and the Cardinals (4-9, 3-7) will meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at Le Sueur Community Center.
Loss to Marshall
The Marshall girls hockey team broke a 1-1 tie on forward Kaitlyn Timm’s second goal of the game with 5:31 remaining in the third period to edge the Minnesota River Bulldogs 2-1 on Tuesday at Le Sueur Community Center.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Timm at 4:03.
The Bulldogs tied it 1-1 on a shorthanded breakaway goal by center Anna Pavlo, assisted by right wing Emma Seaver, at 9:25 of the first period. Pavlo leads Minnesot River in scoring with 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points in 13 games. Seaver ranks third with six goals and seven assists for 13 points.