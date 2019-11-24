Tri-City United Wrestling
COACHES
Head coach: Shaun Timmerman, 1st year
Head coach: Paul Norgren, 1st year
Assistant coaches: Mason Brownlee, Corey Block, Aaron Norgren, Josh Selly
KEY PLAYERS
Seniors: Jose Reyes, Brandon Balma, Adam Frederickson, Hunter Rutt
Juniors: Riley O’Malley, Brody Rud
Sophomores: Caleb Whipps, Robert Bastyr, Austin Rutt
Freshmen: Zach Balma, Brant LeMieux, Carter O’Malley, Caden O’Malley, Cole Franek, Marco Reyes, Chris Johnson, Dante Juberian, Riley Skulzacek, Tegan Determan, Tyler Stans.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
All Tri-City United Titans wrestling this year.
MOVED ON
Steve Miller, Sam Miller, Nick Johnson, Tyler Schroer
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
“Last year our team finished 20-4 overall in dual meets,” said Stimmerman. “We made the final four in team sections. We finished second in our conference tournament, losing to Scott West.”
“This season we are looking at a wide range schedule from Class A to Class AAA teams. This will be the last year of our individual conference tournament and look forward to the competition when it is here. We are also looking forward to hosting our own tournament again this year, but with more teams and some great competition to attend. Our team and individual section tournament is always one of the toughest in Class AA, and it always provides great competition and a great atmosphere.”
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
“We have the pieces to make a great team here. Great student-athletes, great upperclassmen, great leaders, and great numbers. Looking forward to getting on the mat and having a season to remember.” — Shaun Timmerman/Paul Norgren
BY THE NUMBERS
30-plus — Number of wrestlers grades 7-12