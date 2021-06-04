Nine boys and seven girls from Tri-City United have qualified for the Section 2A track and field championships by finishing in the top four individuals and top two relays in the Subsection 7 championships Thursday at Le Sueur-Henderson.
TCU boys had three double qualifiers.
Marco Reyes made it with first in the 400 run (52.85) and second in the 200 run (24.01).
Jordan Meyer won the 110 hurdles in 15.81 and took second in the 300 hurdles in 44.22. Jackson Erickson ran third in the 300 hurdles in 44.38.
Austin Rutt made the section in two events with third in the 3200 run in 11:43.63 and second in the 4x800 relay with Dante Juberian, Aidan McNamara and Chase Goecke in 9:12.87.
Dylan Thompson qualified for the section by placing third in the pole vault (9-6). Connor Antony took fourth in the 1600 (5:06.36).
Charlotte Houn advances in both hurdle events with second in the 100 hurdles (17.95 seconds) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (53.81).
Yasmin Ruiz and Josie Plut also made it in two events. Ruiz ran second in the 800 run (2:37.81). Plut took fourth in the 1600 (6:05.68). Both ran on the second place 4x800 relay with Makayla Erickson and Annabelle Davies in 10:38.35.
Lauren Houn made it with third place in the 100 run (13.88). Alexis Marcussen landed fourth in the pole vault (7-0).
Several other Titan boys earned points in the subsection.
In the 110 hurdles, Jack Erickson placed seventh in 15.81, and Connor Skluzacek took eighth in 19.24. In the 1600 run, Cole Walters ran seventh (5:50.29) and Caleb Rubrahn eighth (5:51.08).
Connor Flintrop finished sixth in the 400 run (55.58). Dante Juberian placed seventh in the 800 (2:13.67). Cole Goecke finished seventh in the 3200 (12:54.04).
Lucas Holicky landed sixth in the long jump (17-1.25). Henry Schendel took fifth in the discus throw (122-5).
A number of Titan girls also earned points.
Two placed in the 400: Annabelle Davies fifth (1:07.47) and Makayla Erickson sixth (1:07.86). Kathleeen Pichotta finished sixth in the 3200 run (14:20.27).
Gabrielle Dahlke tied for fifth in the high jump (4-6). Charlette Houn landed sixth in the pole vault (7-0).
In the long jump, Erica Kadrlik placed fifth (13-10.5) and Sophia Smith eighth (13-6). Kadrlik also placed fifth in the triple jump (30-10), and Lauren Houn landed sixth in the triple jump (30-9.75). Maddie Dooley took seventh in the shot put (29-11).
Belle Plaine won the girls and boys team subsection championships. TCU placed third in both divisions.
Girls' rankings showed: 1) Belle Plaine 286, 2) Sibley East 103.50, 3) TCU 95.50, 4) Minnesota Valley Lutheran 90.50, 5) G-F-W 53.50 and 6) LS-H 43.
Boys' standings showed: 1) Belle Plaine 191, 2) Sibley East 179, 3) TCU 111, 4) G-F-W 69, 5) MVL 67 and 6) LS-H 51.