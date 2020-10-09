The volleyball season is finally here, and Tri-City United proved that it's making the most of these late-season practices. The Titans traveled to Sibley East on Thursday for their first season game, and they were more than competitive, but after some close sets, the Titans fell 3-1.
Sibley East had the early advantage in the match after winning the first two sets, but TCU did not make it easy for them. Both sets came down to 25-21 wins for Sibley East, as the Titans put up a team to match their own.
Senior outside hitters Jordyn Brownlee and Sam Lang were clear standouts of the night for the Titans. Both led the team with nine kills each and kept the ball alive. Brownlee got 10 digs while Lang got nine.
Senior middle Alexis Neubauer was another great scorer for the Titans, delivering the team five kills, four of which were aces.
Junior libero Kaitlyn Lang and junior setter Lauren Houn offered necessary aid to the team. Lang served as the team's last defense and gave the Titans a total 21 digs. Houn offered consistent delivery to her teammates with 29 assists.
In the third set, the team came together to achieve the clearest win of the night. The Titans held Sibley East down to just 10 points with a final score of 25-10.
Unfortunately, the Titans didn't have the opportunity to build on that performance. Sibley East came back in the fourth set and won by a nine-point margin 25-16.
"It was our first competition of a very unique season," said TCU Coach Haley Fogarty. "I was proud of the way the girls responded and were able to make changes throughout the match. I think that we will only continue to improve as we are able to compete more."