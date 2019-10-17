Holy Cross volleyball team

The Holy Cross A team placed third at the St. Joseph's Tournament Saturday, Oct. 12.

Home vs. St. Wenceslaus, New Prague, Tuesday, Oct. 8

C team Win: 25-20, 25-25, 17-15

B team Loss: 19-25, 13-25, 15-5

A team Win: 25-23, 25-19, 9-15

Away vs. St. Dominics, Northfield, Thursday, Oct. 10

C team Win: 25-17, 25-12, 10-15

B team Win: 25-15, 25-19, 11-15

St. Joseph's Volleyball Tournament in Waconia, Saturday, Oct. 12

A team placed third

Game 1 Win vs. Trinity Lutheran, Waconia: 25-17, 21-25, 15-4

Game 2 Loss vs. Glencoe Silver Lake 8: 17-25, 14-25

Won 3rd Place Game vs. St. Huberts, Chanhassen: 25-14, 19-25, 15-7

Away vs. St, Mary's, Owatonna, Monday, Oct. 14

B team Win: 25-20, 25-17, 15-2

A team WIn: 25-21, 25-11, 15-11

Win/Loss Record

C team record: 3-4

B team record: 16-3

A team record: 13-5

