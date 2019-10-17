Home vs. St. Wenceslaus, New Prague, Tuesday, Oct. 8
C team Win: 25-20, 25-25, 17-15
B team Loss: 19-25, 13-25, 15-5
A team Win: 25-23, 25-19, 9-15
Away vs. St. Dominics, Northfield, Thursday, Oct. 10
C team Win: 25-17, 25-12, 10-15
B team Win: 25-15, 25-19, 11-15
St. Joseph's Volleyball Tournament in Waconia, Saturday, Oct. 12
A team placed third
Game 1 Win vs. Trinity Lutheran, Waconia: 25-17, 21-25, 15-4
Game 2 Loss vs. Glencoe Silver Lake 8: 17-25, 14-25
Won 3rd Place Game vs. St. Huberts, Chanhassen: 25-14, 19-25, 15-7
Away vs. St, Mary's, Owatonna, Monday, Oct. 14
B team Win: 25-20, 25-17, 15-2
A team WIn: 25-21, 25-11, 15-11
Win/Loss Record
C team record: 3-4
B team record: 16-3
A team record: 13-5