Up against a strong opponent, the Tri-City United girls basketball team (9-17) ended its season Monday, Feb. 24 after falling to Glencoe-Silver Lake (14-13).
Seeded No. 12 in the tournament and having lost to the No. 5 seed GSL earlier in the season, the Titans were the dark horse in the game. They fought hard, but the Panthers won 78-57.
The Titans had some strong offensive performances, especially from Grace Factor and Jess Dull. Factor led the team in scoring with 18 points and was followed closely by Dull with 12.
Just about everyone playing chipped into the team’s total including Sam Lang with seven points, Marissa Gare and Isabelle Factor with six, Paige Johnson with five and Kaia Krocak contribute three. The only Titan to not chip in points, Kaitlyn Lang, made her contributions on the defensive end.
Together, the Titans ended the first half 15 points behind the Panthers 38-23. GSL had a proficient points-getter in Miah Monahan who collected 33 points. This isn’t the first time the Titans have had to grapple with Monahan. In the Titans’ last competition against GSL, Monahan picked up 33 points in that game, which ended with the Titans losing 56-38.
While the Titans struck back in the second half and added a healthy 34 points to their total, the Panthers remained just a bit better, adding another 40 and keeping victory out of the Titans’ reach.
"It's hard to believe this was the last game this group of girls will play together," said TCU Coach Eric Specht. "I want to thank them for their commitment to our program and each other over the last 9 months. I especially want to thank our seniors, Erica Jackson and Grace Factor, for their leadership both on and off the floor. They both will be missed greatly."