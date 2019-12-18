The Tri-City United girls basketball team met their match when they faced off Dec. 17 against Southwest Christian. Despite the Titans' best efforts, the Stars turned an early game lead into a 62-51 win.
It was a close game between the two teams. Neither let up on the pressure throughout the first half, which ended in a 36-27 lead for Southwest Christian.
“Southwest started with a lot of energy and jumped out early,” said TCU coach Eric Specht. “I thought our girls responded well to their quick start. We definitely have some girls that take pride in what they do and bring a lot of effort to every game. We also did a nice job of limiting our turnovers tonight.”
The Titans remained competitive through the game with the help of a well-rounded, multi-pronged offense. Junior guard Sam Lang earned the most points for the Titans with 15 including two 3-pointers and three free throws, but the rest of the team also had strong offensive performances.
Senior guard Erica Jackson and junior center Jess Dull both collected 10 points each and senior forward Grace Factor picked up an additional nine.
The team also showed improvement in collecting rebounds. Dull obtained the most with 10, followed by Grace Factor with seven and junior forward Isabelle Factor and sophomore guard Kaitlyn Lang with four each.
While the team had solid performances all around, Specht felt that the Titans’ loss came down to losing multiple chances to put points on the board.
“I felt like we did not capitalize enough on scoring opportunities,” said Specht. ”Our girls did a nice job attacking the rim but didn't convert those opportunities into points as we missed 21 shots in the lane. We also ended the game 10-26 from the free-throw line. Going forward, we will need maximum effort from all girls, all the time.”