There are are only two weeks left in the basketball season for Holy Cross Catholic School in Webster. Weekend tournaments have been keeping the girls and boys teams busy these last couple weeks.
Results for the second half of January are as follows:
Home vs. Minnesota School for the Deaf, Faribault
Girls C: loss 20-23
Away vs. St. Dominics, Northfield
Boys B: loss 31-40
Home vs. Bethlehem Academy, Faribault
Girls A: win 24-19
Tournament at Trinity Lutheran, Janesville
Girls A Team 1st Place
Round 1 vs. Trinity Lutheran, Janesville: win 13-10
Round 2 vs. St. John's, Elk River: win 20-17
Round 3 vs. King of Kings, Roseville: win 22-13