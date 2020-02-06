Holy Cross girls basketball team

Members of the Holy Cross girls basketball team are front, from left, Bella Kugler, Kate Flicek, Susan Heselton, Juliana Kuehl, Gabbie Pavek. Back, coach Joe Pavek, JoAnn Moening, Megan Hennen, Marybeth Maloy, Mallorie Pavek, Cora Crow and coach Diana Kugler. (Photo courtesy of Cathy Mikel)

There are are only two weeks left in the basketball season for Holy Cross Catholic School in Webster. Weekend tournaments have been keeping the girls and boys teams busy these last couple weeks.

Results for the second half of January are as follows:

Home vs. Minnesota School for the Deaf, Faribault

Girls C: loss 20-23

Away vs. St. Dominics, Northfield

Boys B: loss 31-40

Home vs. Bethlehem Academy, Faribault

Girls A: win 24-19

Tournament at Trinity Lutheran, Janesville

Girls A Team 1st Place

Round 1 vs. Trinity Lutheran, Janesville: win 13-10

Round 2 vs. St. John's, Elk River: win 20-17

Round 3 vs. King of Kings, Roseville: win 22-13

