The Tri-City United wrestling team’s months of practice finally paid off. Four Titans, Caleb Whipps, Brody Rud, Riley O’Malley and Jose Reyes are on their way to the state tournament after earning placements in the top two at the Section 2AA Tournament in Hutchinson Feb 21 and 22.
Caleb Whipps (30-6) beelined straight to a first-place finish. The top-seeded wrestler started strong after pinning Colin Sullivan of Watertown Mayer Mayer-Lutheran in 1:36 in the 138 weight class on Friday. Entering the semifinals on Saturday, Whipps faced a tough opponent in Mankato East’s Spencer Ruedy, but nonetheless shut out the Mankato wrestler in a 3-0 decision. The championship round came down to Whipps and Waseca wrestler and No. 2 seed Christian Rodriguez (21-13). After a lengthy match, Whipps proved victorious, pinning Rodriguez in 4:56.
At 170 pounds, Brody Rud (21-10) ensured that Whipps wouldn’t be alone in his trip to the Xcel Energy Center. Rud earned his first win Friday after pinning Payton Garza in 3:11, but upon entering the semifinals the Titan was looking like the underdog compared to No. 1 seed Wyatt Block of Mankato West. But in a surprise upset, Rud snatched the win from Block 7-6. The victory pit Rud against St. Peter’s Eli Hunt in the championship round. The match wouldn’t go Rud’s way as Hunt defeated the Titan in 13-4 major decision, but thanks to his earlier win over third-place winner Block, Rutt was able to keep his second-place title without a true-second match
Adding to the Titans’ list of state-bound wrestlers was Riley O’Malley (38-10). O’Malley came through for the Titans, Friday, in the 182 weight class by besting Daniel Kuhns of Waseca in a 16-1 technical fall. O’Malley was then knocked out of the semifinals by Hutchinson’s Alex Nelson in a 6-4 decision.
But O’Malley’s journey didn’t stop there. The wrestler rose through the ranks of the consolation finals, defeating Delan’s Eric Rasmussen in a 9-4 decision and Mankato West’s Noah Langsjoen 10-8 in the third-place match. O’Malley’s third-place win gave him the chance to compete for second with Ashton Congdon of Watertown Mayer Mayer-Lutheran, who fell in the championship round to Nelson. O’Malley faced one of his toughest matches yet but squeezed enough points to defeat Congdon 6-5.
Finally, at 195 pounds, Jose Reyes (33-8) was the final TCU wrestler to qualify for state. Reyes qualified for the semifinals Friday by pinning Brady Andersen of Hutchinson in 1:13. He then took on Riley Butcher of Glencoe-Lester Prairie and won in a 4:56 pin. In the championship round, Reyes was up against Kolin Baier of Mankato East, the No. 1 seed with a record of 41-1. Reyes put up a fight, but Baier took him down in a 1:24 pin. Reyes was still in the match though, competing for second place against Trent Rasmussen of Scott County West. Reyes bested Rassmussen in a 4:26 pin.
In addition to those who qualified for state, the Titans saw plenty of high placements. Cole Franek (28-17) placed took on St. Peter’s Noah Hunt twice for a third place finish. Franek opened against Hunt Friday and snatched the win in the126 weight class in a 4:59 pin. While Franek fell in the semifinals to eventual first place winner Austin Gabbert, Franek defeated Waseca’s Oliver O’Brien in a 5:53 pin to face Hunt in the third-place match once more. Franek collected the victory in a 10-7 decision before falling in the second-place match.
Further medalists included Zach Balma (28-13), Chris Johnson (27-16) and Caden O’Malley (30-17) who each finished fourth in their respective weight classes. Brant Lemieux (24-21) earned fifth in the 120 weight class while Carter O’Malley (24-21) and Tegan Determan (12-13) placed sixth in their brackets.
Adam Frederickson (21-16) and Brandon Balma (14-17) finished in eighth while Robert Bastyr did not place.