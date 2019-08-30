Tri-City United football didn’t have the season opening it wanted.
Waseca, the home team, dominated the Titans in their Thursday night game 57-8. Though the game went awry for the Titans, Coach Ken Helland says the team performed better than it might seem at first glance.
“It wasn’t as bad as the score looked,” said Coach Helland. “We had a bunch of good plays on both sides of the ball, but we made a few mistakes. With all our new starters, they were a bit tentative at times.
The coach isn’t paying too much attention to the score, instead focusing on what the Titans can take away from the first game against tough competition.
“The score isn’t really reflective of how we did,” Helland said. “We played well. We just made a few mistakes, but they’re a really good team and they were able to capitalize on our mistakes and outrun us.”
Helland said that that team needs to focus on learning their assignments and becoming more forceful in their plays.
“We definitely need to work on getting our assignments down sharp,” said Helland. “Once we get those down sharp, we’ll make fewer mistakes. We also need to focus on being more aggressive. A lot of the newer guys were tentative so we want to be more aggressive.”
The Titans will have another chance at victory at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 when they’ll face Marshall in an away game.