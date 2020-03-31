Lots of big shoes need to be filled for the Tri-City United baseball team. But seniors Dawson Pint and Kieran Fisher think the returning Titans can do just that.
The Titans lost seven players to graduation, including six starters: Nick Johnson (All Conference pitcher/IF); Tyler Sladek (All Conference pitcher/OF); Devin Vosejpka (Honorable Mention All Conference IF/P); Kody Glende, Matthew Feddema, Sam Barnack and Nick Thompson.
"The seniors who graduated were a huge loss," Pint said. "I've played baseball with them my whole life, so it's hard knowing I won't play with some of them again. However, some of the younger classmen are eager to fill in for them."
"The seniors last year had important roles on the team because they took up majority of the lineup," Fisher said. "We are a young team with a lot of big roles to fill."
However the Titans have a number of players back with varsity experience, including seniors Pint, Fisher, infielder/pitcher Adam Fredrickson, center fielder Mateo Alonso, outfielder Eric Rabenberg and junior catcher Kayden Factor.
Others to keep an eye on include four juniors: infielder/pitcher Collin Barnett, third baseman/pitcher Dominick Miland, outfielder/pitcher Brody Rud and infielder Reece Weydert.
Pint and Fisher's team goals are the same: to make as long of a run into the playoffs as possible. Pint also is shooting for all conference. The senior duo agrees that the Titans' strength is that no matter the score they never give up in a game until the end.
Individually, Fisher said his strengths are "work ethic, hustle and leadership. I also believe that I’m a smart batter at the plate. Along with being a good target at first to throw to."
Pint said, "My individual strengths in baseball are being a leader and always giving 100 percent on the field."
Pint, who batted ,320 last season, needs to work on his mental attitude. "Something I need to work on individually is I can often let one bad play in a game get to my head and dictate how the rest of the game is going to go for me."
Fisher, who batted .250 with 13 hits and 13 RBIs in 22 games last season, said he needs to work on his hitting. "Sometimes I drop my back shoulder and that leads to me popping up the ball."
As a pitcher last year, Fisher had a 0.00 ERA with eight strikeouts and three walks in 11.2 innings pitched. The Titans will have seven pitchers, and by the end of the season, they all will be needed to make a playoff run.
Last year the Titans finished 11-11 and 8-6 in the always tough Minnesota River Conference. In the Section 2A Tournament, the Titans won their first game over Maple River before losing to St. Peter and Waterville.