After claiming a win in their first game this season, the Tri-City United football team hit a setback on Friday, facing off against the Sibley East Wolverines. Though the Titans displayed a strong defense, even collecting a safety on the night, the offense was unable to put up any points and the team fell to the Wolverines 19-2.
In the first quarter, the Titans kept the score even with Wolverines at 0-0. TCU’s defensive line was a solid blockade against Sibley East and kept the Wolverines’ advances to a minimum.
When the Titans were on top of their game, they had no trouble keeping up with Sibley East. But when the Titans made an error, the Wolverines were quick to punish them. Sibley East successfully bounced three touchdowns off of three failed tackles over the course of the game.
“We definitely didn’t execute as well as we would have liked to,” said TCU Coach Matt Collins. “We had a few too many penalties and mental errors. We didn’t have the energy level we were hoping to tonight.”
Sibley East saw its first major gain in the second quarter. The Wolverines broke away with a 54-yard run into the end zone, but failed their field goal attempt, ending the first half at 6-0.
The Titans tried to match and had success bringing the ball near the end zone, but their follow-through was stymied by the Wolverines. Sibley East intercepted a number of passes, taking away critical moments where the Titans were near the 10- and 15-yard lines and needed control of the ball to secure a successful play.
This happened when the Titans made a play for a touchdown in the third quarter. TCU went for a long throw down the field, but the pass was intercepted at the 2-yard line. The Titans were able to recover with a safety, pushing Sibley East’s carrier into the end zone to bring their score up to 2 points.
It was still anyone’s game, but all it took was one miscalculation to turn the tide. With just a minute left in the third quarter at Sibley East’s end of the field, a Wolverine sprinted 62 yards before being tackled at the 5-yard line. Two plays later, the Wolverines carried the ball in for another touchdown and got the extra point to extend their lead to 13-2.
The Wolverines doubled up with their biggest sprint yet in the fourth quarter, rushing 79 yards for a third touchdown and finishing the game with a 19-2 advantage.
“We played hard defensively,” said Collins. “For the most part, we tackled well aside from three plays where they had three big runs but I think we just have to come back and rebound next week because it definitely wasn’t our best effort tonight.”