Tri-City United girls and boys head basketball coaches Eric Specht and Austin Pinke are stepping down from their positions on good terms.
"Both of them would have had jobs here if they would have wanted to stay," TCU activities director Chad Johnson said. "Austin will stay in the TCU program just at a different level and that was his choice. Eric had an opportunity to coach at New Prague where he teaches, and he has a daughter coming up through that program, so it's a understandable move."
Johnson praised the coaches for their performance at TCU.
"I really like both of them here," Johnson said. "I would have kept both of them on staff without any reservations. They made moves that benefit them personally, and I can never fault anyone for doing that."
Both positions will be posted this week, Johnson said May 5. "We will most likely have some internal interest and hopefully some external interest as well."
Johnson wishes nothing but the best for Specht and Pinke.
"I wish them both well," Johnson said. "Eric will be great at New Prague, and we look forward to Austin still being part of TCU coaching."
Specht has coached girls basketball for 16 years. He has been TCU head coach for seven years. He previously served seven years as an assistant coach for the New Prague girls basketball team and before that two years as assistant coach at Le Center.
Pinke has five years experience coaching basketball. After one year as the TCU C squad coach, he stepped up to head boys basketball coach in 2018.
Pinke also coached two years at the junior high level at St. Peter. Along with coaching basketball and baseball, Pinke is in his third year teaching special education at TCU-Le Center Middle School.