It was a tough meet for the Tri-City United girls swim and dive team. The Titans faced off against Austin on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and were bested 96-67. Despite the loss, the Titans has quite a few highlights.
“Tonight was a night of PRs (personal records) in the 50 freestyle,” said TCU coach Kristen Munden. Eighth-grader Kaylee Berger placed third in the race and earned a PR of 31.25.
Kacie Traxler also earned a PR in the 100 free, placing second with a time of 1.05.92. Traxler continued to have a strong performance during the meet. In diving, Traxler placed third and earned her season best of 136.50. Kalee Barrington followed Traxler in fifth, also earning a season best at 94.95.
“Girls were put in races that were new to them and challenging,” said Munden on the team’s performance. “Senior Heather Johnson, in 8:15.42, and eighth-grader Natalie Lundahl, in 7:15.61, both swam the 500 freestyle as this race is always a tough one to fill.” Lundahl and Johnson placed second and third in the race respectively.
Freshman Elizabeth Odenthal also entered a new race: the 100 butterfly. Odenthal ended up finishing in second with a time of 1:48.32.
Senior Ellie Sladek helped earn TCU two second place finishes over the course of the meet. In the 100 back, Sladek took with second with a time of 1:17:21 and, along with a relay team of Kacie Traxler, Kalee Berger and Natalie Lundahl, finished the girls 400 relay with a collective time of 4.28.13.
The TCU girls swim and dive team will be competing at home for their next meet. The Titans will face off against Red Wing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 24.