A Thursday, Jan. 21 wrestling triangular in Watertown produced split results for Tri-City United. The Titans suffered a slim 34-30 defeat to the host Watertown-Mayer/Mayer-Lutheran, but crushed Delano in a 48-21 contest.
A series of pins by the Titans put TCU into an early lead over Delano. Starting at 106 pounds, Ayden Balma collected six points after pinning his opponent in just nine seconds. Delano won the 113 weight class, but TCU added 12 points with a forfeit at 120 and a 1:20 pin by Zach Balma in the 126 weight class.
Delano began to take some wins in the mid-tier weight classes, but TCU limited their victories to decision wins. The Titans gained points winning by larger margins. Cole Franek earned a 14-4 majority decision win in the 138 weight class; Carter O’Malley squeezed a victory out of a 3-1 decision at 145 pounds; and Marco Reyes pinned his opponent in 2:06 at 170.
TCU gave up a forfeit at 182 pounds, but Delano was still 10 points behind 31-21. The Titans proceeded to sweep the next three rounds for a robust victory. Brody Rud pinned his opponent in 4:46 at 195 pounds, Riley O’Malley earned a 23-6 technical fall in the 220 round and Robert Bastyr collected a victory through forfeit in the final round.
The Titans faced more trouble against Watertown-Mayer/Mayer-Lutheran. Ayden Balma led with a promising start, winning three points ina 5-0 decision. The opposing team took the next two rounds but Zach Balma tied up the meet 9-9 with a 2:44 fall.
Watertown-Mayer cruised ahead of the Titans in the next two rounds, collecting 11 points off of a fall and majority decision, bringing the score up 19-9. Caleb Whipps and Caden O’Malley set to give the Titans a boost with a 3:34 fall and 9-3 decision respectively.
But the opposing team kept running ahead of TCU. After three consecutive late-meet victories, the Titans were down 34-18. With two rounds left, there was no way to win, but the remaining wrestlers Riley O’Malley and Robert Bastyr delivered two falls, closing the gap to 34-30.