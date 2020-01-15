The Tri-City United wrestling team had an adept night Tuesday, Jan. 14. At the Hutchinson wrestling triangular the Titans defeated Delano 49-24 and came close to an additional victory, losing to Hutchinson by only 32-30.
In the competition with Delano, the Titans claimed a victory early with Zach Balma pinning Cael Olson in 1:51 at 106 pounds and 112 pound Chris Johnson taking a win through forfeit. Cole Franek added to the Titans lead at 126 pounds by felling Aiden Quast in 4:03. Carter O’Malley, Caden Whipps and Caden O’Malley then collected an additional 18 points for the Titans through forfeits.
In the higher weight classes, Brandon Balma, Brody Rud and Riley O’Malley all won their matches. At 160 pounds, Balma defeated Matthew Coons in an 8-0 decision while Rud pinned Max Harder in 3:35. O’Malley followed up by taking down Eric Rasmussen in an 11-5 decision. Delano took the next three matches, but by then the Titans had already leaped too far ahead.
The fight against Hutchinson proved to be much more challenging. Like in the last match, the Titans started out well. Zach Balma claimed his second victory of the night by pinning Max Marin at 1:48. Though Hutchnison tied it up in the next two rounds, Franek took back the lead with his second win, defeating Parker Peterson in 4:45.
At 138 pounds, Whipps pinned Camden Kron in 3:33 and was followed by Caden O’Malley at 145, who defeated Payton Jepsen in 0:47. Adam Frederickson, in the 152 weight class, took his first victory of the night by taking down Riley Gill 7-4. Brandon Balma was the final wrestler to take home a victory for the Titans by besting Jesse Reiner 7-5. Balma’s win netted the Titans a 30-10 lead.
Unfortunately, Hutchinson rallied in the latter half of the meet and won five straight for a final score of 32-30.