The Tri-City United Titans have traditionally had a strong youth feeder program to consistently produce high level high school softball teams, and some of the summer squads were eyeing state this year.
But this summer will be different than the usual, with the COVID-19 pandemic delaying and possibly canceling the season. It has affected 100 girls registered to play this summer across the TCU area, which includes Lonsdale, Montgomery and Le Center.
Titans Fastpitch Association has about 100 players from 8U to 16U. The majority of the TCU school team plays for TFA (7-12), with a few ladies who have moved to "club" programs outside of TFA, but those ladies still work closely with TFA in volunteering their time for the younger players in the program.
"TFA works very closely with the TCU school softball coaches to create easy transition for players going from one season to another," said Kelly Jo Closser, communications director/program coordinator. "We were able to hold our tryouts in February, so our teams have already been formed."
As of Friday, Closser said TFA is "awaiting to get further direction from state and local officials, as well as softball officials at the various governing bodies. We know there are no team activities at a minimum until May 4. We will have to see what the next direction is from the governor. Some early tournaments are being postponed, but until official announcements are made, we are staying positive and hopeful."
In the meantime, Titans Fastpitch Board recently purchased Blast Motion, in recommendations by TCU head coach Mady Bunnell, and are working on and preparing using virtual meetings, videos and trainings online, Closser said. "In coordination with Bunnell and assistant coach Allie Arneson, TFA is working very closely with TCU softball coaches to deliver our players, coaches and parents, what they will need for at home trainings."
There has been no access to facilities since the shutdown.
Players and coaches are anxiously waiting to hear what will happen, Closser said. "TFA is a family. We look at all the players, parents and coaches as part of one big family unit. We know our girls are struggling right now both mentally and emotionally, we want to be able to be there for our family members and give them all the resources they may need to help them get through the 'unknown' that is happening. Coach Bunnell and Arneson are working very hard to create tools for us to give out, so that players, coaches and parents can help their players at home. At this point, the only thing I think we can do is stay positive and hopeful."
The United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) National Office has decided to extend the 2020 season for all USSSA youth sports that have an original season end date of July 31, 2020 by one month, through Aug. 31, 2020. This will give every team as many as five extra weekends in August to still fit in events as part of the 2020 season.
"The TFA Board is still working and preparing as if the season for our players will start May 4," Closser said. "We are staying positive and focused to bring the best things to our softball families. We are missing all of our players and thinking of the daily. We send thoughts of prayers and health to all our players, especially those older ladies in our program. We love you and are so thankful for all the years you have given to your teammates, teams, the program and your communities. We could not be prouder of our program and the players within."