Thursday night, the Minnesota River girls hockey team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a Minnesota River Conference matchup between two squads in the middle of the conference standings. A wild second period, featuring five penalties and three goals laid the foundation for the Bulldogs to pull away and hold onto a 3-1 win over the Bluejays.
“I think we are in a good place,” said Minnesota River co-captain Sofie Wilson. “I think we’re just getting better and the more we work together the tighter we have gotten as a team.”
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 4-4 (2-2 MRC) on the season, while the Bluejays fall to 4-4 (3-3 MRC).
After a scoreless first period which saw each team place seven shots on goal, a tripping penalty on Minnesota Resulted in a power play for Waseca. 18 seconds into the penalty, Izabela Slectha made a crossing pass to Cece Huttemier who snapped a shot towards the net.
The puck appeared to be lined up by Bulldogs goalie Annika Magelee but a defenders stick tipped the puck up and over her shoulder to give the Bluejays the 1-0 lead with Huttemier getting credit on the goal with Slectha assisting.
At 6:20 of the second period, Minnesota River was on the receiving end of a check into the boards that earned the team a power play. Just seconds into the special teams operation, Adrianna Bixby passed the puck over to Macey Portner who snapped the shot up and in, tying the game at 1-1.
The Bulldogs were called for interference a minute later but were able to kill the penalty before the Bluejays found themselves in a precarious situation after two penalties within a minute put them down two players for over a minute of action.
Despite a deluge of shots from Minnesota River, Waseca goaltender Illamay Draheim made several great saves leading to both penalties being killed successfully.
“Honestly, the game just moves forward,” said Wilson. “I try not to focus too much on what’s happened and focus on playing the next shift.”
With just over 15 seconds remaining in the second period, the Bulldogs leading scorer, eighth grader McKenna Andresen, intercepted a Bluejay pass out of their zone and took a clean line down the left side. With the defense closing, she snapped a wrister across the body of Draheim, up and over the glove to put the Bulldogs up 2-1.
“I was just looking for my shot after getting in the zone,” said Andresen of the go ahead score.
In the third minute of the third period, Wilson passed the puck up to Andresen along the left-side boards. Andresen sped around the defender, looking like she would go behind the net, but instead she cut back in front of the goal before snapping a backhanded shot on goal that caught everyone by surprise.
The puck sailed untouched into the net past the goalie giving the Bulldogs a commanding 3-1 lead.
“Yeah, I didn’t see anyone open so I just tried to drive it and then just looked to put the puck on net,” said Andresen.
The Bluejays would pull their goalie with just under a minute left but neither team would add a score as Minnesota River earned the 3-1 win.
With her two goals on the night, Andresen leads the Bulldogs now with nine goals in eight varsity games this year.
As a team, Minnesota River outshot Waseca 33-21 with Magelee making 20 saves in the win.
The Bulldogs will return to the ice Saturday, Dec. 10 when they travel to take on Worthington with puck drop scheduled for 1 p.m.