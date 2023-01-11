Happy New Year from the TCU Titans. I hope all of you had a terrific holiday season.
By the time you are reading this we will have finished one half of the 2022-2023 school year. Where did the time go? When you have a staff of people that work hard for the betterment of student learning and you have very few issues to work through, time does fly. It is much like having very few penalties in a football game, which then keeps the clock running. Well, we kept the clock moving. From the lens of the district itself we are never and will never be complacent with just running the ball, but instead we will keep attacking; and that is what we have done in the first semester.
At the beginning of the school year I asked our entire staff to think about "Who are we?" As I have now finished my sixth month and having the pleasure to work with a tremendous staff and communities, I shared with staff that the word, "caring" can begin to answer this question.
The connections that I have seen being made with our kids is so powerful and making these relationships helps with not only student learning, but the overall social well-being in all of our buildings. I am so glad to be seeing what I have seen.
Staff will continue to reflect and ask for the much-needed help when they have questions. The impact of our administration, teacher, and staff collaboration is why TCU exceeds expectations. This does not come without practice and the time needed to make these connections. All of our district administrators have embraced this web of communication and as time moves on we will see more evidence through student data and achievement.
We continue to work on a scaffolded model that will get our students to appreciate education and to graduate with a sense of direction. Some ideas and strategies began to take shape prior to COVID, and we will continue to follow up with some of them, but we need to be mindful about all of our learners and creatively work with all of our students. The basics of teaching and filtering a top down model will excite students to enter our doors. Working and following the data from the 12th grade all the way down to pre-school can allow us to view the gaps that we need to fix.
TCU has a lot of offerings that most schools our size do not have, and we are going to mix these into lower grade levels. The idea of partnering with outside entities and sharing their expertise can and will continually invigorate the entire school district. In other words, we want the community to work with us and grow with us. Our community master planning team has been engaged in conversations and we look forward to the insights that they will share. This feedback is the root of our progressive outlook and growth.
That is all for now and off to semester two and the second half of the year, we go. TCU is a fantastic place to learn, share and grow. If you would ever like to know more about TCU please reach out to me and I would love to have that conversation with you. Happy New Year again and go Titans!