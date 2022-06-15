We are in the middle of June, which means the school year has ended and the kids have begun their summer vacation. It also means our custodial and maintenance staff have begun the summer cleaning process along with summer maintenance projects. Before we go into full summer mode, I want to share the positive things occurring within the Tri-City United Schools.
The 2021-22 school year ended with a return to a normal graduation ceremony for the TCU Class of 2022. The ceremony recognized 120 Titan graduates that completed their thirteen year journey to receiving a high school diploma. Needless to say, the last two-plus years of their high school education were a little different. Congratulations and best of luck to all the members of the Class of 2022.
The end of the year also brought some recognition for our TCU school staff members. The Le Center K-8 building was again named a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Sustaining Exemplar School for the work their staff did in working with all of our students to provide a positive environment.
Each of the district sites — Le Center, Lonsdale, Montgomery and the high school — were recognized as Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished Schools. This recognition reinforces the district’s commitment to helping students own their education by increasing their access, engagement and achievement in our PLTW programming at each site.
Each of the K-6 and K-8 buildings have been recognized for four consecutive years and the high school has now been recognized for two straight years.
Each year school districts go through transitions, which include staffing changes. This year is no different for Tri-City United Schools as we have seen a number of staff make the decision to accept other positions or opt to leave the education profession. I am one of those individuals as, after 36 years in education, I made the decision to retire.
The great staff I have worked with over the past two years only made the decision more difficult. The communities and families of TCU should be proud of your school district and confident in the support students are receiving to meet all of their needs.
I look forward to seeing all the great things that will continue to happen in future at TCU. Go Titans.
Lonnie Seifert is the departing Tri-City United Public Schools superintendent.