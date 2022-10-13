Hello from Tri-City United Schools. I hope everyone is doing well and that you are enjoying the start to fall. All of our schools are off to a great start and we have begun to get back to the basics of teaching.
Our administrative and district staff have cohesively been engaged to promote this educational structure and are continually meeting to enhance it. Our teaching staff and support staff have been working together to make meaningful interactions with our students and I believe this is why we are off to a great start.
As I move throughout the buildings it is very evident that learning is taking place. There are more interactions taking place between students and teachers and more engagement amongst students that obviously makes learning more fun.
Our new director of teaching and learning, David Bernard, has been the instigator of this meaningful learning experience and he is continually working with our two teachers on special assignments to elevate our teachers to high levels of teaching.
This experience will drive our educator evaluation system as we have moved to a more coaching evaluative system. What this means is that administration and teachers will talk more about their classroom encounters versus just giving teachers an insecure rating. We are looking at the continual improvement amongst our staff and to have effective collaboration, means practical applications happen each and every day.
On another note we are coming off of a very successful Homecoming week. This is obviously my first taking on this fun and crazy week but I wanted to make some comments on what a cohesive week it was. Oftentimes, it is football that gets associated with homecoming, but it is so much more than that. The parades that took place in all three communities and the excitement from the communities was awesome.
I have not been a part of or seen where a district goes to all of their communities to celebrate with parades. I was impressed, but I was more captivated with the turnout at all of our sports throughout the week and eventually the football game on Friday evening. Chad Johnson (athletic director) told me that he could not remember a time when there was not a seat available at our stadium.
As I stood there on the track and faced the crowd, the volume of people that stayed the entire football game made this night meaningful. The reality that we began the day in all three towns marching the streets with pre-K through 12th-grade students and then to turn around and have each community come together, young and old, as one at the high school shows that there is so much Titan pride.
I believe the fireworks added to this interconnectedness that continues to make TCU the best school around All I can say is that it was a lot of fun.
So, to finish this column I want to share that Tri-City United Schools is a fabulous district with so much to offer. We are not going to sit still and wait for things to happen, but rather explode to create bright and vibrant students. Sometime in the very near future we will be creating a community panel to discuss our future options and work with our stakeholders.
This shared plan of action should continue to make us grow and that we can all accomplish a diverse network of thinking to enhance all of our students’ learning. Go Titans.