“Open for Voting” — in white letters on a red sign in front of the Rice County Government building yesterday. In April? Yes.
A special election
In 21 counties across the southernmost slice of Minnesota, the 2022 election season has already begun. Due to the sad and untimely passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn, we will have a special election to fill the last 5 months of his term. Mr. Hagedorn represented this district since he was first elected in 2018.
He fought for the interests, values, and needs of the farmers, small business owners, and rural medical professionals in this region regardless of their political affiliations. His work, dedication, and friendly disposition will be missed for a long time.
This special election will be held on Aug. 9, its primary on May 24. Both these election days come with 46 days of early voting according to MN state statute.
The special old district
To add fire to the confusion, this is also, coincidentally, what they call a “redistricting year”. Every 10 years, the federal government conducts a census. The number of congressional districts is set in the US Constitution; the total population is divided by this number; then the states set their lines based on this population number. The new lines don’t take effect until after the August 9th special election. If you aren’t sure of your district, go to the MN Secretary of State website and search for congressional district maps; it will show you the old map first.
A surprising number of voting days
Click on the green box. You will then see the new maps which take effect with the regular election. The regular election is on November 8th, and its primary is coincidentally on August 9th. Yes! Two elections that day. The winner of that election gets the new 2-year term beginning in January. Of course, this election has its own 46 days of early voting. So, in certain parts of our state, we have 141 days of voting this year.
One more enormous spin
According to Ballotpedia, there are eight Democrat candidates and 10 Republicans vying for this seat.
Why Bother?
I know what you’re thinking, “Why bother? It’s too complicated. The politicians are out of touch and never do what they promise. The last election was emotional, and people still argue over it.”
I’m here to encourage you. I want you to vote — even if we disagree about politics. There are people every day giving all they have to come to this country and strive for the American Dream. You have the opportunity to choose someone who represents your voice in DC. Don’t give up your right, don’t vote without doing research on the candidates, and don’t allow our representatives to be selected instead of elected. For more information, check out the platform of the political parties, and see which one most aligns with your values. Then find out when they meet in your area, and go ask questions!