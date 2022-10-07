Hello again dear friends of Rice County. I write to you today to reiterate my support and recommendation for Jesse Thomas to be your next elected Sheriff of this great county.
Since 1996, I’ve watched Jesse grow throughout his tenure with the Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer, deputy, sergeant, lieutenant and Chief deputy. Family has always been important to him both at home and in our office. He wants what’s best not only for the Sheriff’s Office, but for those we protect and serve.
Jesse worked alongside me on the budgets and on the facility studies, building design and construction along with our staff and commissioners in Rice County while still tending to the day to day operations. Jesse is a proven leader and has worked hard for you and will continue to work hard to provide top notch public safety throughout Rice County.
In public safety, we never know what the future will hold. Whether it’s pandemics, natural disasters, crime or other emergency situations. Who do you want to lead and support you as citizens in your time of need? Folks that answer is clear to me and hopefully to you. Sheriff Jesse Thomas is the best prepared, most experienced, best trained and the most dedicated to be your Sheriff for the next four years. Please vote for Jesse J Thomas as your Rice County Sheriff.
Until we meet again, God bless, be safe and healthy!
