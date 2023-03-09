The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District provides conservation information, support and program management for landowners and other local units of government. We are the technical experts and boots on the ground who understand our community’s needs and help landowners navigate conservation programs from start to finish.

Steve Pahs is the district manager with the Rice Soil & Water Conservation District. Contact Steve with your questions about conservation practices and programs at 507-332-5408.

