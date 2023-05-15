We all deserve high quality affordable healthcare. No matter where we live or what we look like, when we get sick, we need care. No one should have to lose a home or a farm to get it. This need for health care is one of many needs that unites us.

Todd Lippert leads the Rural Organizing Project of Faith in Minnesota. He served two terms in the Minnesota House and is a pastor in the United Church of Christ.

