Rice County Sheriff election. My name is Richard Bailey I have lived in Rice County for 27 years. I want to eliminate fraud waste and abuse in government. I am for strict accountability and transparency concerning our tax dollars and policy. Lets stop spending our children's money on take home cars for public servants. We don't need high salaried supervisors that account for half the ranks of our department. Demilitarize the law enforcement mindset and return to being customer service oriented.
Lets funnel time and resources into crime prevention and mental Health crisis programs. Develop checklist for dealing with calls just like flying a plane to ensure nothing is missed. Lets problem solve and get to the root cause of crime and crisis. I have about 32 years of public service experience. I am a desert shield desert storm combat veteran. I have experience building relationships with diverse communities. . I have experience working with emotionally disturbed individuals as well as autistic and disabled juveniles and young adults. I will make sure deadly force incidents like Linster Garvey don't happen again Officers/deputies open fired on him. I will make sure when kidnappers like Ross Wenner try to grab two kids off of the Northfield street all officers respond and assist unlike when I had to handle the call by myself because the sergeant and investigator refused to leave the office. On election day vote for a secure and safe future for our children. Richard Bailey for Rice County Sheriff.
Richard Bailey
Faribault
This letter is considered a paid political endorsement.