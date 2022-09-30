They say "change is inevitable … except from a vending machine."
And change is upon us as we have moved from summer into the autumnal equinox and before you know it…winter solstice. For us gardeners it is a busy time in the gardens, cleaning out the last of the veggies in the garden, putting hoses and water barrels away, cleaning out your containers and well, that list goes on and on depending on the size and make up of your garden.
For me, the work has started. Part of the veggie garden has been cleaned and I will be harvesting the last of my herbs and soon my flower containers. The hubby gets the heavy jobs of rolling up the hoses and draining, cleaning, and storing the water barrels. There are some that gardeners that do go a step farther and bring in some of their more special plants for overwintering. One popular plant to do this with it the tropical hibiscus. Once temps get close to that 40-32 degree range they should be covered over night or brought in for safe keeping. If you do decide to overwinter them, here are some necessary steps to help ensure your success in this process.
The first is to decide if they need to be trimmed back. If you have a large sunny window that has adequate space there is no need to prune but if space is the issue, you can prune them back 30 to 50% of their size according to the space you have them in. Just leave some of the newer growth on them. They will also need adequate warmth as well so again our location, location, location comes into play.
Now, first and foremost is the hygiene of your plant. During this process I bring them into the garage. You want to thoroughly wash your plant several times before moving them inside. This can be achieved by a few blasts of water from your hose. This will help eliminate any pests such as spider mites which once in your house can infect your other house plants. The last blast you give them use an insecticidal soap or Neem oil. Once accomplished bring them into the house right away. You can also add a systemic house plant insect control by mixing it into the soil. AND as always, when using these products read the label carefully as ‘the label is the law!’
Now that you have your hibiscus in the house it is still necessary to continue to fertilize them. If you don’t, they will go deeper into dormancy and once moved outside in the spring it will delay blooming. Its also important to continue to fertilize them. This can be done by using a time released fertilizer. You will also continue to water them but they do not need as much water as they do when they are outside and subjected to hot, dry conditions. If you see yellowing leaves that are dropping, check the moisture level of our soil. Hibiscus like consistent watering.
While this takes a bit of effort the results bring you some benefits such as giving off oxygen, cleaning the air trapped inside the house, a wonderful back drop of green to ward off the winter blues and maybe…just maybe a bloom from time to time!
Happy digging!