As we begin September and our remaining summer days dwindle away, I reflect on and appreciate the amount of time I spent outdoors throughout the summer, both at work and at home. There has been one thing I have noticed this year in between inspecting drainage ditches, wetlands, and ReInvest in Minnesota easements, and enjoying nature around the farm: sightings of monarch butterflies have declined from Rice County’s landscape.
You may have heard that the monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) was added to the long list of endangered species this summer. This listing was done by the International Union of Conservation of Nature, an organization composed of governments and organizations across the world.
And yet, it has not been listed as a federally endangered species by the U.S. government, even though the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has determined that the monarch qualifies for listing. There are over a hundred other species that are in worse shape and have a higher priority. The monarch has to wait for its place in line.
There are many reasons for monarch population decline and they cross international boundaries. Here in the United States, the use of pesticides, habitat loss and road kill contribute to the decline. Major weather events like hurricanes can wipe out great numbers during their migration. In Mexico, where the monarch overwinters, illegal logging destroys their winter habitat.
One thing is clear: The monarch needs our help.
Regardless of its listing status, there are still plenty of things we can do to improve the chances of survival for the Monarch.
While inspecting a Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) easement in Rice County, a monarch landed on my shoulder and hat and remained perched there for quite a while before flying off. CREP and other easements provide an excellent place for monarchs to feed, rest or lay eggs.
Today conservation easement plantings are designed with the monarch and other pollinators in mind. Seed mixes consisting of native plants critical to the monarch butterfly's survival are planted. Meadow blazing star, wild bergamot and other flowering plants provide food for the butterfly, while different species of milkweeds act as host plants for the monarch to lay eggs on.
Not everyone can enroll in one of these conservation programs, but they can still make a difference. Planting a pollinator or rain garden with milkweed and other flowering plants can provide excellent habitat for the monarch as well.
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources created the Lawns to Legumes program to provide micro-grants to city and rural landowners to plant pollinator gardens.
There are two options available through the program. The first is a Demonstration Neighborhood grant, which can fund multiple projects in a neighborhood. The second option is an individual grant, which is available to anyone interested in planting a pollinator garden on their property.
Landowners who live in the cities of Faribault, Morristown, Lonsdale and the other small towns of Rice County can apply for the Demonstration Neighborhood grants by contacting our office. But first, you need to start a conversation with your neighbors.
Find others who like to garden and would like to help our local pollinators. It takes some local organizing, but a patchwork of quality, microhabitats can have a significant impact on species like the Monarch butterfly.
If you are interested in learning about conservation easements for your property or the Lawns to Legumes Program, feel free to reach staff at Rice Soil and Water Conservation District at 507-332-5408. You can also learn more about prairie and native plant restoration on our website at www.riceswcd.org/prairie.
Jarett Spitzack is a resource specialist for the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District. He assists landowners with the ReInvest in Minnesota program and the Wetland Conservation Act in Rice County. Contact him at 507-332-5408.
