Rusty patched bumble bees have a little brown-ish or rusty orange patch on their backs. (Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota Extension)

Since 2017, the rusty patched bumble bee has been listed as endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. The rusty patched bumble bee used to have a native range throughout the upper midwest and eastern United States, but experienced major declines.

Claire LaCanne is a University of Minnesota Extension educator for agriculture, food and natural resources in Rice and Steele counties.

