Six generations of Fossums have lived in Rice County and John Fossum brings those deep roots to the courthouse with him every day.
If John tells you something, you can count on it to be accurate and he will follow through.
He collaborates with law enforcement but has not sought endorsements. He practices law the right way — based solely on the law, without undue influence.
During his 29 years of experience, John has seen the law from all sides.
He was in private practice for 20 years, where he practiced both civil and criminal defense law. From 2007-2008, as part of a U.S. State Department contract, John trained police and prosecutors in Afghanistan.
He is certified as a criminal law specialist by the Minnesota State Bar Association and successfully argued before the Minnesota Court of Appeals and the Minnesota Supreme Court — experience his opponent does not have. His opponent has no State Bar Association certifications.
John is a responsible steward of the county’s resources and has returned $600,000 back to the treasury.
In the forum hosted by the AAUW, John's opponent stated, "It is not our job to save the county money." Read that again. We cannot afford to give John's opponent a blank check.
This race pits a legal giant in Rice County against a comparatively inexperienced newcomer to our county. Please vote for John Fossum. He's still the right person for the job.
