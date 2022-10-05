The city of Lonsdale's 17.6% preliminary tax levy increase is simply unacceptable. There's no other word to describe that ridiculous number. At a time where inflation and a recession is kicking everyone in the teeth, the last thing we need is taxes doing the same.
The county is going to tax you more, both school districts are looking for more, and now this. It’s a triple whammy and truly makes you wonder what these elected leaders think we are made of. None of us are going to see wages increase like this, so why in the world do Mayor Rud and the City Council think the city does?
This is compounded by the problem of the increased market value rates of the last year which virtually saw not a single decrease in values as mentioned was a possibility and people tried to beat the interest rate increase further driving up market value increases that were already out of control. This will hurt our working families, our small businesses, retirees and our seniors in town. Ask your neighbors, businesses, those around you….. they are cutting out things in their budget, they are going backwards, their savings gone, any like to haves are eliminated. Compounding this is simply unacceptable.
The article in the News Review used a house with a property value of $193,000 in town. That is absurd - virtually no property in Lonsdale is valued at that. The median sale aka market value according to Redfin is $317,200. Realtor.com has it at $369.9K and Zillow at $358,192. The median automated valuation model (AVM) price of $310,00.
Crazy that an article would use a value $120K different and significantly lower than the median value home in Lonsdale, but no one should be surprised. The idea is deception, and staff always show you some number that is unrealistic when explaining taxes. That huge value difference is how they get away with saying the city tax rate will go down as your property value exploded.
In today’s economy the mayor and council need, no must, roll up their sleeves and dig deep … not into your wallet but into the budget to trim, cut, hold constant the budget and stop this unacceptable and almost criminal proposed budget and levy increase. This levy increase fails to recognize the realities facing the city’s property taxpayers who are facing costs breaking their budget at every turn.
