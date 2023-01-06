Many of us have a love hate relationship with the holidays. We find ourselves comparing our messy living rooms, and slightly lopsided tree hung with mishmash ornaments collected over the years to someone else’s monochromatic Instagram feed of smiling children, themed Christmas trees, the perfect shot children cutting out sugar cookies to decorate. Meanwhile, you are left yelling at your kid to not put ALL the sprinkles on one cookie!
Being with family, or lack thereof, can bring up old wounds, echoes of what if, and wishes that things were different. It can bring out the best and worst in each other, exacerbating old drinking patterns, unhealthy coping mechanisms and toxicity that you aren’t quite prepared for.
People whose lives and families have been fractured by violence often experience this to a large degree. Trying to cover for partners who are abusing substances or family members so no one knows that they are struggling, trying to “keep it all together” is exhausting. Unmet expectations, juggling kids from one parent’s house to another, more sugar and less structure than normal can amp up kiddos- and in turn their parents. As the emotions ramp up often the violence does too. Many families try to hold it together for the Holidays, but often when the New Year arrives people find their way to HOPE Center to seek resources, support and options.
Even in the healthiest of homes the end of the year, frantic pace of the Holidays and the lack of a discernable rhythm can often throw people for a loop. Now with the wrapping paper and gifts in the rear-view mirror people gaze towards a new year, untouched by our mistakes, uncolored by all our messy emotions. Often, we try to control what will come- to set a list of resolutions, intentions and try to make our new year fit neatly into the package we hope will put our best foot forward.
Here at HOPE Center, we HOPE that you will carry with you the gift of a clean slate, of new beginnings, but without the push or the pressure to make it “the best one yet.
Perhaps this year you might consider going inward for your resolutions. If we are to truly create a happier, healthier community we must start with ourselves. As the Buddha reminds us “if your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete.”
Perhaps this year you can resolve to be kinder to yourself, to treat yourself and others with compassion, to love your body just as it is- not 10 pounds from now.
To resolve to improve your communication, to learn more about setting boundaries that are healthy for you and keep you healthy and happier. Perhaps this is the time you resolve to rest. Perhaps instead of “New Year, New You!” you can learn to love the current you- just as you are.
Whether your holidays were happy or horrible we hope that this new year brings more kindness and empathy, curiosity and joy to you and your family.
We are so grateful to this community for their continued support of our mission our desire to create a healthier community together.
Erica Staab-Absher is executive director of the HOPE Center. Reach the center at 507-332-0882.