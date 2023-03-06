One of my brightest friends recently conceded that he had had trouble reading as a child and that he hated reading into adulthood. One of my stepsons similarly struggled to read as a kid. He was supposed to practice every night, but “forgot” to bring his book home repeatedly.
Both went on to earn master’s degrees, but overcoming the shame of not reading well had to have been a chore.
So how do we keep the shame out of reading and help children with literacy?
For more than 15 years the local United Way has offered Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books throughout Rice County to children from birth to age 5 for free, thanks to community donations. Nearly half of all children birth to age f5 now get Imagination Library books sent home to them monthly in Rice County.
But I have been questioning lately if the cost is worthwhile. Is Imagination Library doing its job to get children to love books?
I’ve attended Northfield Promise Reading Team meetings and Faribault Cradle to Career meetings. Recently, a couple of us concerned about pandemic learning loss gathered educators from Faribault and Northfield to discuss what they think really matters in getting children to read. I know now there is clear data showing children don’t just learn to read by having books at home; studies show they need to be taught to read.
But what about before they’re taught in school. Does being read to matter for young children? Can it prevent the awful shame associated with reading, and put a child on the road to loving books instead?
I think it might, based on my understanding of Imagination Library. First of all, the child who gets an Imagination Library book each month in the mail gets excited about getting his or her own book to keep. The books chosen by the Dolly people are colorful and filled with characters kids love like llamas and trains. Studies show children receiving them ask to read to more than children who don’t.
From an academic standpoint, an Ohio State University study found some really amazing data points. A child who has never been read to by age 5 hears 4,662 words on average. Reading to a child one or two times a week increases their word count to 63,570 words. Reading to a child daily increases that count to 296,660 words.
I have also been wondering if reading physical books vs. audio books or watching a video is important in the digital age. A study by Emory University shows that when we read, neurons activate to create sensations. You gain experiences by experiencing what someone else is experiencing. And white matter in the brain, which improves communication, is improved. Does the same happen when we watch a movie or listen to a story?
I will continue to look into this and I would love your insights. Finally, let me know if you think it is important to keep Imagination Library in Rice County. You can contact me directly at elizabeth@ricecountyunitedway.org. I look forward to hearing from you.
Elizabeth Child is the executive director for Rice County Area United Way.