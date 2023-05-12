With spring finally just around the corner, I have been thinking about all the birds, bees and other wildlife and insects that all seem to reappear once again. They all work together to help improve and create the ecosystems that we are all a part of.
With that in mind, I have been coming up with things that I can do to help increase the amount of diversity around my house. I want all of these beneficial insects, pollinators and other wildlife to stick around and have plenty of good food for them to last through the year.
What are some ways that we can increase the diversity around us? Here are a few things that I have thought of:
1. Plant a diverse mix of pollinator-loving plants in and around your yard to attract pollinators and add diversity to your landscape. Make sure you add some species that bloom throughout the year. Early-blooming plants and late-blooming plants are especially important as a food source for pollinator-loving insects, as they are migrating to and from our area during those times.
2. Add native grasses to your pollinator garden. While grasses are not as showy as other wildflowers, they are extremely important for a variety of butterfly and bee species. The larvae of some butterflies and moths will eat the leaves of many grass species, while some native bees depend on these grasses for their nesting sites.
3. Plant a tree or shrub on your property. Trees and shrubs provide important food and shelter for wildlife and pollinators throughout the seasons. It can also help ensure that all the tree and shrub species can succeed. If there are a limited amount of tree and shrub species in an area, some diseases can become prevalent and threaten the livelihood of those populations.
4. Plant pollinator strips in your farm fields. If you own agricultural land, consider planting pollinator strips in or around your fields. Not only does it provide amazing habitat for pollinators and other beneficial insects, but can also improve local water quality.
5. Implement cover crops into your crop rotation. There are many benefits to utilizing cover crops. These benefits can include decreased erosion issues, reduced nutrient runoff, improved water quality and increased organic matter content. Planting cover crops can also result in an increase of beneficial insects in your fields. When diverse mixes are used, it can increase the number of these beneficial insects, which might be natural predators to some pests in your fields.
Why should we want to increase the diversity of our landscapes? It can help bring a wide variety of insects and wildlife back into that area. With an increase in the number of species, the risk of diseases can also decrease. They will help increase resiliency, build corridors for a wide variety of insects and animals, and it will help support all the species that will utilize the vegetation. All of the plant species, insects, and wildlife can come together to help create a sustainable, healthy environment.
In Rice County, there are some funding options out there that can help reduce the cost of implementing these conservation practices. We have trained staff with multiple years of experience and can answer your questions about cost-share programs, cover crops, and native tree/prairie plantings.
Give the Rice SWCD a call at 507-332-5408 or stop by our office at 1810 30th St. NW in Faribault. We’d be happy to help.