Minnesota’s DFL-controlled Legislature is moving ahead quickly with many bills that have been researched, studied and talked to death during the last few years of a divided Legislature. Democrats are passing legislation that will help workers, their children and communities.
One issue that has seen early action addresses Minnesota’s child care crisis.
The high cost of child care puts incredible financial strains on young families. Many working families are spending 40% of their earnings on child care— as much as a mortgage payment. As a result, many parents opt to remain out of the workforce. No wonder employers have trouble attracting workers!
At the same time, child care providers are unable to pay their staff a living wage. Therefore, child care workers leave the profession for jobs that pay more than the paltry $11 or less per hour that most of them receive. Dog walkers and parking lot attendants make more than Minnesota’s child care workers.
Availability and affordability of child care poses monumental problems for families. The pandemic exacerbated child care issues. Greater Minnesota has a shortfall of 42,000 child care slots needed to accommodate working parents.
The DFL-controlled House passed two significant bills last week that will help ease child care woes.
HF150 funds Early Learning Scholarships and extends the Child Care Stabilization Grant Program. Early Learning Scholarships help families pay for child care in Parent Aware-certified settings. Providers with this certification are eligible to receive Stabilization Grants. Parent Aware training equips staff with the skills to prepare preschoolers for Kindergarten.
The second bill, HF13, will raise reimbursement rates for child care providers in the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). CCAP helps low-income families afford child care so they can work.
Minnesota has one of the lowest reimbursement rates in the country. Currently providers receive only 30% to 40% of their costs for children receiving CCAP assistance. This bill will raise program reimbursements to 75% of provider costs. That will enable child care providers to offer higher compensation to staff as well as lower rates to parents who pay “regular” tuition.
The HF1180 companion bill is making its way through House committees. It will provide grants to communities to help build new child care facilities.
Child care is the business that allows other businesses to be in business. It’s hard to develop a robust economy in communities that are unable to provide child care for prospective workers.
DFL legislators are wasting no time getting stuff done for Greater Minnesota families, business and our communities.
Carolyn Treadway is part of the Senate District 19 Democrats.