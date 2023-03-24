DFL legislators are preparing a tax relief plan that uses the state’s unprecedented budget surplus to benefit Minnesotans who need it most. DFL lawmakers plan to end the Minnesota Income Tax for low- and middle-income Social Security recipients and to offer a liberal child tax credit for families. The DFL pledged to help struggling Minnesotans and they’re making that a reality.

Carolyn Treadway is part of the Senate District 19 Democrats.

