I serve as a district supervisor for the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and am passionate about conserving Minnesota’s remarkable natural resources.
The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District provides conservation information, support and program management for landowners and other local units of government. We are the technical experts and “boots on the ground” who understand our community’s needs and help landowners navigate conservation programs from start to finish.
SWCDs receive state funding, county funding, and fees for services to provide technical assistance and conservation programs to local landowners and citizens. State funding comes primarily through the state legislature through the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. If Minnesota wants to continue to help landowners interested in voluntary conservation projects, it needs to continue to fund SWCDs. Our state legislators will determine how to fund SWCDs this legislative session, which has been done through the state’s Clean Water Fund in recent years. The Clean Water Fund has proven to be a crucial funding stream for the Rice SWCD.
As the state buffer law has been implemented in Minnesota, the Rice SWCD used Clean Water funds to educate landowners about the new law, assist landowners in planning the planting of buffers, and evaluate sites for compliance. As a result, Rice County has achieved a 99.1% buffer compliance rate on our lakes, rivers, streams, and drainage ditches.
Cover crops provide year-round armor on the soil, preventing soil erosion, improving infiltration, and bettering soil health. While this conservation practice provides many potential benefits, the many variables involved in its management and tight bottom lines often deter farmers from using them. Using Clean Water Funds, we created the Rice SWCD Cover Crop Cost Share Program to provide an incentive for farmers to learn and implement cover crops. Over the past four years, we’ve worked with 30 farmers to plant over 1,600 acres of cover crops.
Clean Water funding has also been used to fund the Rice SWCD Custom Interseeding Program. Purchasing special planting equipment is a financial obstacle to planting cover crops for most farmers. Through the program, the district comes to the farm with a cover crop interseeder and plants the seeds for the farmer. Over the past two years, the district worked with twenty-six farmers to plant over 1,300 acres of cover crops.
Most farmers who have signed up for the cover crop incentive and custom interseeding programs have continued to plant cover crops and have expanded their use of them into their cropping system. More green covers on the landscape lead to cleaner water in our lakes and rivers.
Using District Capacity funds, the Rice SWCD hired a part-time staff person to promote soil and water conservation through education and outreach. Accomplishments over the past four years include:
• Spoke to over 2,000 students about the conservation of soil and water resources at educational events.
• Promoted conservation education to over fifty Rice County teachers.
• Assisted with the marketing and coordination of various field day events for local farmers, landowners and citizens.
• Wrote/co-wrote over 80 blog posts and 57 news releases to promote conservation in Rice County.
• Utilized Facebook, YouTube, and a monthly e-newsletter to educate Rice County citizens about conservation practices, programs, and educational events.
If you’d like to get involved to make sure that Rice SWCD and SWCDs across the state have adequate funding, please join me in contacting our local elected officials at the following addresses.
• State Sen. Rich Draheim (District 20), sen.rich.draheim@senate.mn
• State Sen. John Jasinski (District 24), sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn
• State Rep. Todd Lippert (District 20B), rep.todd.lippert@house.mn
• State Rep. Brian Daniels (District 24B), rep.brian.daniels@house.mn
Ask them to support the use of Clean Water funds for SWCD capacity so that we can continue to work together to protect and enhance our state’s natural resources.