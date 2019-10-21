October is Bully Prevention Month and Tri-City United Schools staff and students are taking a stand. Throughout this month and the entire school year, TCU Schools take part in activities that build awareness of bullying behaviors and learn steps for prevention. Each school has introduced bully prevention programming in a variety of ways and will continue our commitment to ending these behaviors throughout the school year.
As part of TCU’s commitment to bullying prevention, staff and students alike first learn that bullying is one aspect on a continuum of behavior. We spend time talking about the continuum that includes kind and respectful behavior, teasing and joking, conflict, rude and mean behavior, as well as bullying and harassment. As students and staff unpack the differences, all are encouraged to operate and model respect and kindness as the foundation of preventing bullying. We know that when we encourage inclusivity, respect, meaningful relationships, and kindness, instances of bullying and harassment diminish substantially.
We also know the power that education has over preventative measures. So, folks at TCU are explicitly taught about the differences between being rude or mean and bullying behaviors. We discuss in student-friendly language that bullying is more than conflict, that it would take the form of physical, cyber, emotional or social bullying and include:
• Harm to others or target someone in a protected class
• Unwelcome, unwanted behaviors or an imbalance of power
• Severe, persistent or pervasive behaviors
• Behaviors that substantially interfere with a student’s education
• Behaviors that unreasonably disrupts the educational environment
Once bullying behaviors can be identified, children need to know how to respond when they witness that type of behavior. The most important response is to tell the person responsible for the bullying to “STOP, I don’t like that!”
If the person remains persistent in his or her behaviors, it is time to WALK away and TALK to an adult. Everyone needs to remember those three actions, stop, walk and talk. Our schools also help students understand that they can take a stand when they are a bystander. Since victims might be intimidated to speak out, other students witnessing the behavior should step in with the same three actions, STOP, WALK, and TALK in partnership with the victim. As students become older, we also teach and identify the role of bystanders, and engaging all students in activities for a stronger culture of all students feeling important.
Communication is the key to preventing these behaviors from occurring. Parents, educators, and students need to keep lines of communication open to put an end to bullying. For more information on bullying prevention go to PACER.org/bullying or www.stopbullyingnow.org.